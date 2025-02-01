Indiana State faces UIC, aims to end 5-game skid

UIC Flames (7-11, 4-5 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-17, 1-8 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State comes into the matchup against UIC as losers of five in a row.

The Sycamores have gone 1-6 at home. Indiana State is 0-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Flames have gone 4-5 against MVC opponents. UIC averages 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Indiana State averages 63.4 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 65.2 UIC gives up. UIC averages 67.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 76.2 Indiana State allows.

The Sycamores and Flames face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keslyn Secrist is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.7 points for the Sycamores. Bella Finnegan is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Makiyah Williams is shooting 42.3% and averaging 11.6 points for the Flames. Krystyna Ellew is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.