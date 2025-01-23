Indiana plays Oregon, seeks 4th straight road win

Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Hoosiers face Oregon.

The Ducks are 12-1 on their home court. Oregon ranks fifth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.4 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Hoosiers are 4-3 in conference play. Indiana ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Oregon makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Indiana averages 11.2 more points per game (70.6) than Oregon allows (59.4).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deja Kelly is averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Ducks. Nani Falatea is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sydney Parrish is averaging 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Yarden Garzon is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

