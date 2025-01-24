Indiana plays Oregon, aims for 4th straight road win

Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hits the road against Oregon looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Ducks have gone 12-1 at home. Oregon has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hoosiers are 4-3 in conference play. Indiana scores 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Oregon averages 70.5 points, 7.2 more per game than the 63.3 Indiana allows. Indiana scores 11.2 more points per game (70.6) than Oregon allows to opponents (59.4).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deja Kelly is averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Ducks. Nani Falatea is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Yarden Garzon is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 13.7 points and 3.4 assists. Shay Ciezki is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.