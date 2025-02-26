Indiana hosts No. 19 Maryland after Smikle’s 23-point performance

Maryland Terrapins (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Maryland visits Indiana after Kaylene Smikle scored 23 points in Maryland’s 85-79 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Hoosiers are 11-4 in home games. Indiana is eighth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Terrapins are 11-5 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Indiana makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Maryland has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Parrish is averaging 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Yarden Garzon is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sarah Te-Biasu averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Smikle is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.