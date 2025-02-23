Indiana hosts No. 13 Purdue following Kaufman-Renn’s 24-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (19-8, 11-5 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (15-11, 6-9 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Purdue visits Indiana after Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 24 points in Purdue’s 75-66 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Hoosiers are 11-4 in home games. Indiana is fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Oumar Ballo leads the Hoosiers with 9.4 boards.

The Boilermakers are 11-5 in Big Ten play. Purdue ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

Indiana’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Purdue allows. Purdue averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Galloway is averaging 7.5 points and four assists for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Braden Smith is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 16.1 points, 8.7 assists and 2.4 steals. Kaufman-Renn is shooting 61.2% and averaging 23.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

