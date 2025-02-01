Indiana hosts Nebraska after Garzon’s 35-point showing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Nebraska after Yarden Garzon scored 35 points in Indiana’s 73-70 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Hoosiers have gone 7-4 at home. Indiana ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sydney Parrish averaging 5.4.

The Cornhuskers have gone 7-3 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Natalie Potts averaging 2.8.

Indiana makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Nebraska scores 13.1 more points per game (76.3) than Indiana allows to opponents (63.2).

The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garzon averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Parrish is averaging 10.9 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Logan Nissley is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 6.8 points. Alexis Markowski is shooting 45.4% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.