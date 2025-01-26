Indiana hosts Maryland after Reese’s 27-point game

Maryland Terrapins (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits Indiana after Julian Reese scored 27 points in Maryland’s 91-70 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hoosiers are 11-1 on their home court. Indiana is fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Oumar Ballo leads the Hoosiers with 10.2 boards.

The Terrapins have gone 5-4 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is 13-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

Indiana makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Maryland has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Hoosiers and Terrapins match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Goode averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Ballo is averaging 14.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Terrapins. Reese is averaging 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.