Indiana faces Washington following Ballo’s 20-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-15, 4-13 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces Washington after Oumar Ballo scored 20 points in Indiana’s 83-78 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Huskies have gone 9-7 at home. Washington allows 74.6 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Hoosiers have gone 8-9 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Washington’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Huskies and Hoosiers square off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is averaging 14.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Tyler Harris is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ballo is averaging 13.7 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.