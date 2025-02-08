Indiana faces No. 24 Michigan, looks to break 4-game skid

Michigan Wolverines (17-5, 9-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to end its four-game skid when the Hoosiers play No. 24 Michigan.

The Hoosiers are 11-2 in home games. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Oumar Ballo averaging 10.0.

The Wolverines have gone 9-2 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan ranks third in the Big Ten with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Danny Wolf averaging 7.9.

Indiana makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Michigan has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Galloway is averaging 7.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Hoosiers. Ballo is averaging 15.9 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 61.2% over the last 10 games.

Vladislav Goldin is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wolverines. Tre Donaldson is averaging 13.2 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

