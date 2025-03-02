Incarnate Word takes on Northwestern State following Bailey’s 30-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (16-14, 9-10 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (15-15, 11-8 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on Northwestern State after Davion Bailey scored 30 points in Incarnate Word’s 75-68 win over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Demons are 9-5 on their home court. Northwestern State is 4-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals are 9-10 in conference games. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Williams averaging 4.0.

Northwestern State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Patterson is shooting 44.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bailey is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 16.8 points. Dylan Hayman is shooting 48.8% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.