Incarnate Word takes on New Orleans following Anderson’s 29-point game

New Orleans Privateers (4-20, 2-11 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-13, 4-9 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -12; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts New Orleans after Jalin Anderson scored 29 points in Incarnate Word’s 71-66 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Cardinals have gone 8-5 in home games. Incarnate Word averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Privateers have gone 2-11 against Southland opponents. New Orleans gives up 83.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.0 points per game.

Incarnate Word’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 68.2 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 69.8 Incarnate Word allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 17 points. Anderson is averaging 16.8 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

James White is shooting 42.9% and averaging 19.2 points for the Privateers. Jamond Vincent is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.