Incarnate Word plays New Orleans after Anderson’s 27-point showing

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-11, 2-7 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-16, 2-7 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits New Orleans after Jalin Anderson scored 27 points in Incarnate Word’s 86-63 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Privateers are 0-5 on their home court. New Orleans is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Cardinals have gone 2-7 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Williams averaging 2.4.

New Orleans is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.4 per game New Orleans gives up.

The Privateers and Cardinals meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JR Jacobs is averaging 3.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Privateers. James White is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Davion Bailey is averaging 17.8 points for the Cardinals. Anderson is averaging 13.3 points, five assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

