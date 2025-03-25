Incarnate Word, Illinois State play in CBI Tournament

Illinois State Redbirds (20-14, 11-11 MVC) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (19-16, 10-12 Southland)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word and Illinois State meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Cardinals have gone 10-12 against Southland teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Incarnate Word averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Redbirds’ record in MVC play is 11-11. Illinois State is 7-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Incarnate Word averages 73.9 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 71.9 Illinois State allows. Illinois State has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cardinals. Dylan Hayman is averaging 18.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Chase Walker is averaging 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.