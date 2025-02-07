Incarnate Word faces SE Louisiana after Whitaker’s 20-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (19-3, 13-0 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-8, 9-4 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays SE Louisiana after Destiny Whitaker scored 20 points in Incarnate Word’s 71-60 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cardinals have gone 11-2 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks fourth in the Southland with 13.7 assists per game led by Shiho Isono averaging 2.4.

The Lions are 13-0 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana scores 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Incarnate Word makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). SE Louisiana has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

The Cardinals and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isono is averaging 5.6 points for the Cardinals. Jorja Elliott is averaging 10.3 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Alexius Horne is averaging 14.7 points for the Lions. Cheyanne Daniels is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Lions: 10-0, averaging 67.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.