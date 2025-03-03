Incarnate Word faces Northwestern State following Bailey’s 30-point performance

Incarnate Word Cardinals (16-14, 9-10 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (15-15, 11-8 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits Northwestern State after Davion Bailey scored 30 points in Incarnate Word’s 75-68 win over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Demons are 9-5 in home games. Northwestern State has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 9-10 in conference play. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Dylan Hayman averaging 4.0.

Northwestern State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 5.3 more points per game (73.6) than Northwestern State gives up (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Patterson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Hayman is shooting 48.8% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.