Incarnate Word Cardinals face the New Orleans Privateers on 3-game win streak

New Orleans Privateers (2-18, 2-9 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-8, 8-4 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Cardinals take on New Orleans.

The Cardinals are 10-2 in home games. Incarnate Word is 6-7 against opponents over .500.

The Privateers are 2-9 against Southland opponents. New Orleans has a 0-14 record against opponents over .500.

Incarnate Word averages 62.9 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 73.8 New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 57.5 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 58.2 Incarnate Word gives up to opponents.

The Cardinals and Privateers meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott is scoring 10.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cardinals. Raimi McCrary is averaging 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nora Francois is averaging 13.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Privateers. Alexis Calderon is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 61.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.