Illinois visits Te-Biasu and No. 14 Maryland

Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Maryland takes on Illinois after Sarah Te-Biasu scored 20 points in Maryland’s 82-73 win over the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Terrapins are 9-2 in home games. Maryland is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 80.7 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are 6-4 in Big Ten play. Illinois scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Maryland averages 80.7 points, 21.0 more per game than the 59.7 Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Maryland allows.

The Terrapins and Fighting Illini face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Biasu averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Kaylene Smikle is averaging 17.4 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Genesis Bryant is averaging 14.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Kendall Bostic is averaging 15.5 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.