Illinois State visits Northern Iowa following Martin’s 20-point performance

Illinois State Redbirds (14-8, 8-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-11, 6-5 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays Northern Iowa after Addison Martin scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 79-74 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 6-4 in home games. Northern Iowa is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Redbirds have gone 8-3 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is third in the MVC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nevaeh Thomas averaging 5.6.

Northern Iowa’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Illinois State gives up. Illinois State scores 6.8 more points per game (76.0) than Northern Iowa gives up (69.2).

The Panthers and Redbirds face off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayba Laube averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc. Maya McDermott is averaging 19.9 points and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Maya Wong is averaging 8.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Redbirds. Shannon Dowell is averaging 15.2 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Redbirds: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.