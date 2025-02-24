Illinois State visits Davis and Southern Illinois

Illinois State Redbirds (17-12, 9-9 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-17, 7-11 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts Illinois State after Kennard Davis scored 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 83-79 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Salukis are 6-7 in home games. Southern Illinois is the MVC leader with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Jarrett Hensley averaging 6.0.

The Redbirds have gone 9-9 against MVC opponents. Illinois State ranks seventh in the MVC giving up 72.5 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

Southern Illinois is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, the same percentage Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hensley is averaging 10.7 points and six rebounds for the Salukis. Davis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chase Walker is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 17.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.