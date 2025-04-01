Illinois State, Troy play in NIT

Troy Trojans (23-13, 14-6 Sun Belt) at Illinois State Redbirds (24-12, 15-7 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays Troy in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Redbirds’ record in MVC games is 15-7, and their record is 9-5 in non-conference games. Illinois State ranks sixth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Nevaeh Thomas leads the Redbirds with 7.0 boards.

The Trojans are 14-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 10-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Illinois State makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Troy averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Illinois State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon Dowell is averaging 17.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Redbirds. Elyce Knudsen is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zay Dyer is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 45.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.