Illinois State takes on Belmont in conference matchup

Belmont Bruins (16-9, 11-3 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (16-9, 10-4 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kendal Cheesman and Belmont visit Nevaeh Thomas and Illinois State in MVC action Thursday.

The Redbirds are 8-3 on their home court. Illinois State ranks fifth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Bruins have gone 11-3 against MVC opponents. Belmont is fourth in the MVC allowing 64.2 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Illinois State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Illinois State allows.

The Redbirds and Bruins match up Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elyce Knudsen is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 13.5 points. Shannon Dowell is averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Cheesman is averaging 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.