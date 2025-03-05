Illinois State Redbirds take on the Missouri State Bears in MVC Tournament

Missouri State Bears (9-22, 2-18 MVC) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (18-13, 10-10 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and Missouri State play in the MVC Tournament.

The Redbirds are 10-10 against MVC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Illinois State averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Bears are 2-18 in MVC play. Missouri State ranks sixth in the MVC shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Illinois State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Illinois State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Walker is averaging 15.1 points and six rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Osei-Bonsu is averaging 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bears. Vincent Brady II is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.