Illinois State plays Troy in NIT

Troy Trojans (23-13, 14-6 Sun Belt) at Illinois State Redbirds (24-12, 15-7 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State squares off against Troy in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Redbirds are 15-7 against MVC opponents and 9-5 in non-conference play. Illinois State scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Trojans’ record in Sun Belt play is 14-6. Troy leads the Sun Belt scoring 79.5 points per game while shooting 42.2%.

Illinois State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Troy allows. Troy averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Illinois State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon Dowell is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Redbirds. Elyce Knudsen is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emani Jenkins averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Zay Dyer is averaging 16.9 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 45.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.