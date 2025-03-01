Illinois State hosts Comer and Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (11-19, 8-11 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (17-13, 9-10 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville plays Illinois State after Tayshawn Comer scored 20 points in Evansville’s 65-61 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Redbirds have gone 11-4 in home games. Illinois State averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Purple Aces are 8-11 in conference play. Evansville ranks sixth in the MVC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Cuff averaging 5.2.

Illinois State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 66.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 73.0 Illinois State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Walker is averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabriel Pozzato is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 15.5 points. Comer is averaging 20.8 points and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.