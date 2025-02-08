Illinois State faces Northern Iowa after Walker’s 31-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (15-9, 7-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (15-9, 9-4 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits Northern Iowa after Chase Walker scored 31 points in Illinois State’s 81-79 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Panthers have gone 11-2 in home games. Northern Iowa averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Redbirds are 7-6 in conference matchups. Illinois State ranks fifth in the MVC with 14.7 assists per game led by Dalton Banks averaging 3.7.

Northern Iowa averages 74.7 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 72.0 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is shooting 55.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Walker is averaging 15.8 points and six rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.