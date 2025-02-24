Illinois hosts Sandfort and Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-12, 6-10 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits Illinois after Payton Sandfort scored 27 points in Iowa’s 85-79 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Fighting Illini have gone 11-4 in home games. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 40.5 boards. Tomislav Ivisic leads the Fighting Illini with 8.0 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes are 6-10 in Big Ten play. Iowa is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Illinois is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Illinois gives up.

The Fighting Illini and Hawkeyes square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasparas Jakucionis is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Will Riley is averaging 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sandfort is scoring 16.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Hawkeyes. Josh Dix is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 3.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.