Illinois hosts Nebraska after Markowski’s 20-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays Illinois after Alexis Markowski scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 91-71 victory over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Fighting Illini are 13-2 in home games. Illinois averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 8-6 in Big Ten play. Nebraska is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Illinois scores 72.0 points, 6.2 more per game than the 65.8 Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Illinois allows.

The Fighting Illini and Cornhuskers meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Bostic is averaging 15.8 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Genesis Bryant is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Markowski is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Cornhuskers. Logan Nissley is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 70.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.