Ilic leads Loyola (MD) against Navy after 21-point performance

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-17, 6-11 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (12-18, 9-8 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) faces Navy after Milos Ilic scored 21 points in Loyola (MD)’s 70-67 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Midshipmen are 8-5 in home games. Navy leads the Patriot League with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Kehoe averaging 5.7.

The Greyhounds have gone 6-11 against Patriot League opponents. Loyola (MD) has a 5-10 record against opponents over .500.

Navy is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD) averages 68.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 69.9 Navy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kehoe is averaging 9.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Austin Benigni is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Stiemke averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Ilic is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.