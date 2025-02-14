Ilic leads Loyola (MD) against American after 20-point game

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-14, 5-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (16-10, 10-3 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) takes on American after Milos Ilic scored 20 points in Loyola (MD)’s 64-60 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Eagles have gone 9-1 at home. American has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Greyhounds have gone 5-8 against Patriot League opponents. Loyola (MD) has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

American is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD) averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Elijah Stephens is averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Ilic is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jacob Theodosiou is averaging 13.6 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.