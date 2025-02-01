Idowu, Northern Kentucky Norse to visit Staton, Wright State Raiders

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-15, 5-7 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (5-17, 3-9 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Halle Idowu and Northern Kentucky visit Amaya Staton and Wright State on Saturday.

The Raiders have gone 5-5 in home games. Wright State averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 2-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Norse are 5-7 in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky ranks fifth in the Horizon with 13.0 assists per game led by Jaci Jones averaging 3.4.

Wright State scores 63.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 69.0 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

The Raiders and Norse meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Brown is averaging 3.2 points for the Raiders. Claire Henson is averaging 10.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Idowu is averaging 12.3 points and six rebounds for the Norse. Mya Meredith is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.