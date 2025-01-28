Idowu, Northern Kentucky Norse take on the Detroit Mercy Titans

Detroit Mercy Titans (12-7, 6-5 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (7-15, 4-7 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Halle Idowu and Northern Kentucky host Aaliyah McQueen and Detroit Mercy in Horizon action.

The Norse are 4-6 in home games. Northern Kentucky is eighth in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.9 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Titans are 6-5 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Kentucky scores 64.5 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 67.8 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.7 per game Northern Kentucky allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Idowu is shooting 49.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Norse. Mya Meredith is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Emaia O’Brien is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 15.1 points and 2.1 steals. McQueen is averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.