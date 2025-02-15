Idowu and the Northern Kentucky Norse visit conference foe Robert Morris

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-16, 7-8 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-14, 7-9 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on Robert Morris in Horizon action Sunday.

The Colonials have gone 6-7 at home. Robert Morris is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Norse are 7-8 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky is 3-13 against opponents with a winning record.

Robert Morris averages 59.3 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 69.6 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 66.1 points per game, 4.7 more than the 61.4 Robert Morris allows to opponents.

The Colonials and Norse match up Sunday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is shooting 37.4% and averaging 10.2 points for the Colonials. Mya Murray is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Halle Idowu is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Norse. Kalissa Lacy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 6-4, averaging 60.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.