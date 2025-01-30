Idaho visits Threatt and Weber State

Idaho Vandals (9-12, 4-4 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (8-13, 2-5 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays Idaho after Blaise Threatt scored 26 points in Weber State’s 87-81 win over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Wildcats have gone 3-5 at home. Weber State has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vandals have gone 4-4 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho has a 3-10 record against teams above .500.

Weber State’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 74.2 points per game, 2.4 more than the 71.8 Weber State gives up.

The Wildcats and Vandals face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Tomley is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.2 points. Threatt is shooting 53.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kolton Mitchell is averaging 11 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Vandals. Kristian Gonzalez is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.