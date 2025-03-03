Idaho visits Montana State following Mrus’ 22-point game

Idaho Vandals (13-17, 8-9 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (13-17, 8-9 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on Montana State after Tyler Mrus scored 22 points in Idaho’s 81-79 overtime victory over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bobcats have gone 10-3 at home. Montana State is 4-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Vandals are 8-9 in Big Sky play. Idaho averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Montana State scores 71.8 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 75.7 Idaho allows. Idaho has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Walker is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kristian Gonzalez is scoring 11.4 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Vandals. Jack Payne is averaging 13.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.