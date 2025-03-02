Idaho visits Montana State after Patterson’s 26-point performance

Idaho Vandals (13-17, 8-9 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (13-17, 8-9 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts Idaho after Tyler Patterson scored 26 points in Montana State’s 87-60 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bobcats are 10-3 on their home court. Montana State has a 4-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Vandals have gone 8-9 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Montana State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Idaho allows. Idaho averages 74.5 points per game, 4.3 more than the 70.2 Montana State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Walker is averaging 14.7 points for the Bobcats. Patrick McMahon is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kristian Gonzalez is averaging 11.4 points for the Vandals. Jack Payne is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.