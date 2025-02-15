Idaho visits Eastern Washington following Payne’s 21-point outing

Idaho Vandals (11-14, 6-6 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (9-16, 5-7 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Eastern Washington after Jack Payne scored 21 points in Idaho’s 78-76 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 7-4 at home. Eastern Washington is 3-13 against opponents over .500.

The Vandals have gone 6-6 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Washington scores 72.9 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 75.1 Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Eastern Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Williams is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.8 points. Andrew Cook is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

Tyler Mrus averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Payne is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.