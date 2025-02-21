Idaho Vandals take on the Northern Colorado Bears on 3-game slide

Northern Colorado Bears (13-13, 6-9 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (16-9, 8-6 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho enters the matchup against Northern Colorado as losers of three straight games.

The Vandals are 9-3 on their home court. Idaho has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 6-9 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Idaho is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Idaho allows.

The Vandals and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Nelson is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tatum West is averaging 8.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Julia Riley is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

