Idaho State visits Northern Arizona following Jordan’s 21-point game

Idaho State Bengals (13-15, 8-9 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (24-6, 15-2 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces Northern Arizona after Tasia Jordan scored 21 points in Idaho State’s 75-60 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Lumberjacks are 11-1 in home games. Northern Arizona is first in the Big Sky with 16.6 assists per game led by Taylor Feldman averaging 3.7.

The Bengals are 8-9 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 62.3 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

Northern Arizona is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State averages 62.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 71.8 Northern Arizona gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Glancey is averaging 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Lumberjacks. Feldman is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kacey Spink is averaging 7.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bengals. Alyse Aby is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.