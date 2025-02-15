Idaho State visits Montana State following Darling’s 33-point performance

Idaho State Bengals (11-12, 6-6 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-15, 6-7 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Montana State after Dylan Darling scored 33 points in Idaho State’s 81-68 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats have gone 9-2 at home. Montana State is 7-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bengals have gone 6-6 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State leads the Big Sky with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jake O’Neil averaging 3.8.

Montana State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Montana State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Patterson is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.5 points. Brandon Walker is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Darling is averaging 19 points, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bengals. O’Neil is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

