Idaho State takes on Portland State after Darling’s 25-point outing

Idaho State Bengals (8-9, 3-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (12-7, 4-2 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Portland State after Dylan Darling scored 25 points in Idaho State’s 75-71 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings are 7-1 in home games. Portland State is third in the Big Sky with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tre-Vaughn Minott averaging 3.8.

The Bengals have gone 3-3 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is second in the Big Sky with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Jake O’Neil averaging 10.9.

Portland State makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Idaho State has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Cole Farrell is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darling averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. O’Neil is averaging 15.3 points and 12.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.