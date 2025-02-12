Idaho State takes on Montana after Darling’s 30-point performance

Idaho State Bengals (11-11, 6-5 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (17-8, 10-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Montana after Dylan Darling scored 30 points in Idaho State’s 72-67 victory against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Grizzlies are 12-1 in home games. Montana scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Bengals are 6-5 in conference games. Idaho State leads the Big Sky with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jake O’Neil averaging 3.9.

Montana averages 76.7 points, 7.5 more per game than the 69.2 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Montana has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Moore is averaging 13.4 points for the Grizzlies. Kai Johnson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Darling averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. O’Neil is shooting 50.9% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.