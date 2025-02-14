Idaho State plays Montana State after Darling’s 33-point game

Idaho State Bengals (11-12, 6-6 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-15, 6-7 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces Montana State after Dylan Darling scored 33 points in Idaho State’s 81-68 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats are 9-2 in home games. Montana State is ninth in the Big Sky with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Walker averaging 7.6.

The Bengals are 6-6 in conference matchups. Idaho State scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Montana State is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 43.6% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 14.6 points for the Bobcats. Patrick McMahon is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Darling is averaging 19 points, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bengals. Jake O’Neil is averaging 11.9 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.