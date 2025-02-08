Idaho State hosts Weber State following Parra’s 22-point outing

Weber State Wildcats (8-12, 5-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (8-13, 3-7 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits Idaho State after Kendra Parra scored 22 points in Weber State’s 81-76 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bengals are 5-3 in home games. Idaho State is fourth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Kacey Spink leads the Bengals with 7.4 boards.

The Wildcats are 5-5 in conference games. Weber State is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

Idaho State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

The Bengals and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spink is averaging 6.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bengals. Tasia Jordan is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Parra is averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Taylor Smith is averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.