Idaho State hosts Portland State following Henderson’s 21-point game

Portland State Vikings (16-10, 8-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (11-13, 6-7 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State faces Idaho State after Jaylin Henderson scored 21 points in Portland State’s 82-71 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Bengals are 8-3 on their home court. Idaho State averages 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Vikings are 8-5 in Big Sky play. Portland State scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Idaho State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Idaho State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Darling is shooting 42.7% and averaging 19.3 points for the Bengals. AJ Burgin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Henderson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Qiant Myers is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.