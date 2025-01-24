Idaho State Bengals take on the Portland State Vikings on 4-game losing streak

Portland State Vikings (4-11, 1-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-11, 1-5 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Bengals take on Portland State.

The Bengals are 4-3 on their home court. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 59.6 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

The Vikings are 1-5 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

Idaho State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Idaho State has given up to its opponents (41.6%).

The Bengals and Vikings square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Covello is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bengals. Maria Dias is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alaya Fitzgerald is averaging 11.9 points for the Vikings. Rhema Ogele is averaging 8.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Vikings: 1-9, averaging 52.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.