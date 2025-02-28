Idaho State Bengals play the Eastern Washington Eagles on 3-game win streak

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-18, 6-10 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-15, 7-9 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State heads into a matchup against Eastern Washington as winners of three games in a row.

The Bengals have gone 7-5 in home games. Idaho State is 7-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles have gone 6-10 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is 5-12 against opponents over .500.

Idaho State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Idaho State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tasia Jordan is averaging 10.5 points for the Bengals. Piper Carlson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kourtney Grossman is averaging 10.5 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Peyton Howard is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.