Idaho State Bengals and Montana State Bobcats square off in Big Sky Tournament

Montana State Bobcats (14-17, 9-9 Big Sky) vs. Idaho State Bengals (15-14, 10-8 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces Montana State in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Bengals are 10-8 against Big Sky opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play.

The Bobcats are 9-9 against Big Sky teams. Montana State ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Idaho State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.