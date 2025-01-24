Idaho hosts Northern Arizona after McLaughlin’s 20-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-8, 3-4 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-11, 4-3 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces Idaho after Trenton McLaughlin scored 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 70-61 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals have gone 6-3 at home. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 74.4 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Lumberjacks are 3-4 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona ranks fourth in the Big Sky shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Idaho is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Idaho gives up.

The Vandals and Lumberjacks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Mrus is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 10.6 points. Kolton Mitchell is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

McLaughlin is averaging 21.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lumberjacks. Monty Bowser is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

