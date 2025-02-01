Idaho hosts Idaho State after Nelson’s 30-point game

Idaho State Bengals (7-12, 2-6 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (15-5, 7-2 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Idaho State after Olivia Nelson scored 30 points in Idaho’s 77-62 victory over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Vandals are 9-1 in home games. Idaho averages 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Bengals are 2-6 against conference opponents. Idaho State ranks seventh in the Big Sky scoring 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Halle Wright averaging 12.0.

Idaho is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State averages 60.5 points per game, 1.9 more than the 58.6 Idaho gives up to opponents.

The Vandals and Bengals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 14.2 points for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kacey Spink is averaging 6.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bengals. Sophia Covello is averaging 10.5 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.