Idaho hosts Darling and Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (13-13, 8-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (12-16, 7-8 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays Idaho after Dylan Darling scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 83-66 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals have gone 7-5 at home. Idaho ranks ninth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.8 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The Bengals have gone 8-7 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State ranks second in the Big Sky with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Jake O’Neil averaging 9.8.

Idaho scores 74.6 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 69.9 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 74.8 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 75.8 Idaho allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Mims is averaging 8.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Vandals. Tyler Linhardt is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

O’Neil is averaging 13.2 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Bengals. Darling is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.